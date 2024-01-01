Foegele's 5-point night powers Oilers past Ducks

Foegele had two goals and three assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for the Oilers (18-15-1), who have won five in a row, all on the road.

Max Jones and Frank Vatrano scored and John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks (13-23-0), who are 1-4-0 through the first five games of an eight-game homestand.

Edmonton took a 1-0 lead at 4:15 of the first period when Foegele recovered the puck behind the Anaheim net and fed Ryan McLeod for a one-timer from the slot.

Anaheim tied it 1-1 at 9:10 of the first period.

Trevor Zegras made a backhand pass from the end wall to Ryan Strome in the slot. His initially shot was saved by Pickard, but Jones scored off the rebound.

Oilers forward Evander Kane, who was a late scratch before the 3-2 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 17:22 of the first period.

Kane recovered the puck behind the Anaheim net, banked it off the skate of Ducks forward Adam Henrique and through the pads of Gibson.

Draisaitl made it 3-0 at 1:48 when he scored his 17th goal of the season with a one-timer from just above the goal line.

Foegele redirected a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net six seconds after an Edmonton power play ended to make it 4-1 at 4:16.

Foegele scored again at 11:43 of the second off a feed from behind the net from McLeod to make it 5-1.

Vatrano scored for the third straight game on a wrist shot from the slot to cut it to 5-2 at 4:49 of the third, his 17th of the season.

Zach Hyman scored off a feed from Connor McDavid to make it 6-2 at 8:49.

Brett Kulak scored at 15:49 for the 7-2 final.