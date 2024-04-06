Oilers clinch playoff berth after rough start to season 

EDMONTON -- Kris Knoblauch admitted to being a little surprised how soon the Edmonton Oilers were able to clinch a berth into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs considering where they were when he became their coach.
Edmonton fell into a tie for last in the overall standings prior to firing coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Manson and hiring of Knoblauch and Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey as an assistant on Nov. 12.
With a 6-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Friday, the Oilers clinched a spot in the playoffs with seven games remaining on their schedule.
“We were talking about this after the game tonight, about clinching,” Knoblauch said. “We talked about the playoffs when we were in Washington (5-0 win at the Capitals on Nov. 24) and what we needed to get there. We ultimately said if we go 5-3 in eight-game segments, we’d be in a pretty good position to get into the playoffs.”
Edmonton had a record of 3-9-1 when Knoblauch was hired and has since gone 43-15-4. The Oilers are the 20th team in NHL history and 12th in the past 30 years to qualify for the playoffs after falling 10 points out of the final spot. Edmonton was 10 points back of the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken for a wild-card spot from the Western Conference on Nov. 23.
“To get there this soon, I think it may be a little surprising, but when you’re pulling off 16-game winning streaks, another eight-game winning streak, they made up a lot of ground in a short period of time.” Knoblauch said. “They worked for it, it wasn’t easy and they should be very proud of what they accomplished.”