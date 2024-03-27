Strome reignites career with Capitals, playing key role in playoff push

WASHINGTON -- Dylan Strome has waited his entire NHL career to play these types of games at this time of the season.

So, there was an expression of grateful joy on Strome’s face when he looked to the ceiling and raised his arms in celebration after his goal 1:55 into overtime gave the Washington Capitals a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

“That's probably as close as I've played to playoff hockey,” Strome said.

The Capitals (36-26-9) have some work left to do in their final 11 regular-season games to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs but took a significant step in that direction Tuesday. With Strome scoring twice, they moved two points ahead of the Red Wings (36-29-7) for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.

Washington, which has won three games in a row and six of seven, also climbed within one point of the Philadelphia Flyers (36-27-10) for third in the Metropolitan Division with two games in hand.

“Nice to get the extra point in overtime, obviously,” Strome said. “Hopefully, that goes a long way in the end.”

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Strome has played in the playoffs only once in his eight NHL seasons, with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020. But that postseason was played in isolation, with no fans, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, the bubble,” Strome said, discounting his nine-game experience.

The 27-year-old center longs for the opportunity and the intensity that comes with playoff games played in buildings packed with passionate fans. That’s why he’s enjoying this drive with the Capitals so much.

“It’s special, for sure,” Strome said. “Growing up being from Toronto, [I was] always very fortunate to be on a really good team growing up in minor hockey. And then in the OHL, we had four really good teams (with Erie) and really good years, always made it to the conference finals or finals.