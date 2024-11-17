Wolf playing big in goal with strong start for Flames

CALGARY -- Undersized goaltender Dustin Wolf is quickly becoming a big deal for the Calgary Flames.

Wolf, who stands at 6-foot and is the lightest NHL goaltender at 166 pounds, has shown stature is no obstacle in his first full season.

“'Wolfie' might be small,” Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said, “but he plays really big.

"He's quick in the net. He sees the puck well, he moves the puck well. He's got a lot of confidence in his game. He's calm back there. You knew that he was going to be an NHL goaltender at some time. I thought, you know, they did a good job keeping him down in the minors, getting his confidence up, and obviously winning a ton down there does a lot for a goalie. So, you know right away. He's a hell of a goalie. He's a great teammate, great player and we're lucky to have him."

Wolf has started nine of 18 games this season, splitting opportunities with Dan Vladar.

The 23-year-old is 6-2-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. His .871 high-danger save percentage ranks in the 95th percentile, according to NHL Edge, well above the league average of .809.

He leads NHL rookies in each category.

“When he is on, he beats the play a lot so he’s in position and he makes hard saves look relatively easy," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "Then it’s the rebound control. He seems to know where he’s putting them when he’s on. But I think his biggest strength is how he reads the play. He arrives, a lot of times, on his feet, when most goaltenders would be sliding over to make a save.”

Wolf, who was selected in the seventh round (No. 214) of the 2019 NHL Draft, continued his successful start Friday, earning his first NHL shutout, making 29 saves in a 2-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday.

“It feels good," said Wolf, who also played 17 games with Calgary last season. "The monkey is off the back now. It just felt good to get it done. I have my first win puck at home, so I’ll definitely be hanging those side by side.”