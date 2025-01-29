Doughty to make season debut for Kings against Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Drew Doughty will make season debut for the Los Angeles Kings against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS-D).

The 35-year-old defenseman has not played this season after breaking his left ankle in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. Doughty practiced with the Kings (26-15-6) for the first time Jan. 20 in a noncontact jersey, participating in 3- and 4-man drills.

“It has been a long time, but the guys have done a really good job in his absence,” coach Jim Hiller said. “We’re proud of the [defense] corps. We’re optimistic for him, right? He has not played in a long time, so we don’t want to overplay him, but we probably will. Coaches tend to do that.

“We want to keep the expectations realistic for him. It’s going to take a little time for him to get into form, but we’re happy. We’re starting the process.”

Doughty had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season and finished second in the NHL in time on ice per game (25:48). The two-time Stanley Cup winner (2012, 2014) won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2015-16.

He worked on the Kings’ top power-play unit at the morning skate Wednesday. Hiller said Doughty would be paired with defenseman Jacob Moverare.

“He is the big guy we have been waiting to have back the whole year,” Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “He has been out for a while, but he doesn’t hurt anything. He could sit there on the bench the whole game, not play a shift, and he adds to the group. He is a loud voice in the room already; he brings energy and some laughs we don’t always get.

“It is fun to have him around the group and everyone is excited to have him.”

It will be the second time in a week the Kings and Panthers will face each other; Los Angeles defeated Florida 2-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 22.

The No. 2 pick by the Kings at the 2008 NHL Draft, Doughty has 669 points (156 goals, 513 assists) in 1,177 regular-season games, and 57 points (18 goals, 39 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“They have done an incredible job surviving [without Doughty],” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.