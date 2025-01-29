Doughty to make season debut for Kings against Panthers

Defenseman missed 47 games after breaking ankle in preseason, averaged 25:48 of ice time in 2023-24

Drew Doughty LAK

© Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Drew Doughty will make season debut for the Los Angeles Kings against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS-D).

The 35-year-old defenseman has not played this season after breaking his left ankle in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. Doughty practiced with the Kings (26-15-6) for the first time Jan. 20 in a noncontact jersey, participating in 3- and 4-man drills.

“It has been a long time, but the guys have done a really good job in his absence,” coach Jim Hiller said. “We’re proud of the [defense] corps. We’re optimistic for him, right? He has not played in a long time, so we don’t want to overplay him, but we probably will. Coaches tend to do that.

“We want to keep the expectations realistic for him. It’s going to take a little time for him to get into form, but we’re happy. We’re starting the process.”

Doughty had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season and finished second in the NHL in time on ice per game (25:48). The two-time Stanley Cup winner (2012, 2014) won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2015-16.

He worked on the Kings’ top power-play unit at the morning skate Wednesday. Hiller said Doughty would be paired with defenseman Jacob Moverare.

“He is the big guy we have been waiting to have back the whole year,” Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “He has been out for a while, but he doesn’t hurt anything. He could sit there on the bench the whole game, not play a shift, and he adds to the group. He is a loud voice in the room already; he brings energy and some laughs we don’t always get.

“It is fun to have him around the group and everyone is excited to have him.”

It will be the second time in a week the Kings and Panthers will face each other; Los Angeles defeated Florida 2-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 22.

The No. 2 pick by the Kings at the 2008 NHL Draft, Doughty has 669 points (156 goals, 513 assists) in 1,177 regular-season games, and 57 points (18 goals, 39 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“They have done an incredible job surviving [without Doughty],” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL On Tap: 4 Nations picks Jack Hughes, Konecny meet for 3rd time in 12 days, Devils host Flyers

Ersson of Flyers named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces Markstrom

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Hischier week to week for Devils with upper-body injury

Nashville Predators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Johnston completes hat trick in OT, Stars rally past Golden Knights

McTavish stays hot, Ducks hold off Kraken for 3rd win in row

Thompson makes 32 saves, Capitals hold off Flames

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 875, now 20 from breaking NHL record

Bedard scores to help Blackhawks surge past Lightning

Ristolainen’s play with Flyers leads to another chance to represent Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Mailbag: Penguins' deadline moves, Thompson's new contract with Capitals

Fleury expecting 'emotional' game with Wild in final trip to Montreal

Thompson, Peterka each has hat trick, assist for Sabres in win against Bruins