Nemec ready to take next step with Devils after improving defense

BUFFALO -- Simon Nemec is proving how an offensive defenseman can gradually become a defensive disruption.

And he can thank the minutes spent as a penalty killer for the first time in his career last season.

"I think I improved my defensive game because of the penalty kills," the New Jersey Devils defenseman prospect said. "I didn't penalty kill before, but last year I played more than on the power play and I think I'm beginning to find my way now (in the defensive zone)."

Nemec (6-foot-1, 190 pounds), selected No. 2 by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft, was routinely given that added responsibility with Utica of the American Hockey League in his first season in North America. In addition to improving his defense, he had 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 65 AHL games.

"Because [Nemec] has a tendency to feel the need to have an impact on the game, there's a little bit of an offensive bend towards things and I think that's an area in which we've had a lot of conversations," Utica coach Kevin Dineen said. "He's a really mature kid and needs to know he can be a real impact player even if it's not on the scoreboard. You can go out there and kill penalties too.

"I go back to Rick Nash, who I was with when with the Columbus Blue Jackets (as a player, pro scout and assistant general manager, 2002-05), I think when he really developed into an all-around player was when he was put into a more responsible role and not just looked at as an offensive force. I think that just kind of helps develop the mindset that you can be a more well-rounded player."

Nemec had a solid summer of training after his first professional season and was even named an alternate captain for the Devils during the Buffalo Prospects Challenge here this weekend. He's had some good moments in his own end and offensively.

"I think I should be a leader on this team," Nemec said. "I think I showed it in my game, and I felt pretty good."

Dineen said, "He's a kid that came from overseas (Slovakia), got his own apartment, went out and bought a car. That's what I really enjoy ... just working with these young players and seeing the growth and the maturity he showed at such a young age. We felt putting a letter on him was an appropriate choice."

The 19-year-old had four points (one goal, three assists) in six AHL playoff games and five points (one goal, four assists) in five games as captain for Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.