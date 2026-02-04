Red Wings at Mammoth projected lineups

RED WINGS (33-18-6) at MAMMOTH (29-23-4)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Utah16
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk
Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Travis Hamonic -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Daniil But
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Status report
Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in its previous game Monday; the Red Wings in a 2-0 win at the Colorado Avalanche and the Mammoth in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. ... Utah reassigned forward Daniil But to Tuscon of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.