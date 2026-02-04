Red Wings at Mammoth projected lineups

By NHL.com
RED WINGS (33-18-6) at MAMMOTH (29-23-4)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Utah16

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk

Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Travis Hamonic -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Daniil But

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in its previous game Monday; the Red Wings in a 2-0 win at the Colorado Avalanche and the Mammoth in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. ... Utah reassigned forward Daniil But to Tuscon of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

