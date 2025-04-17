Red Wings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RED WINGS (39-35-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (51-26-4)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Michael Rasmussen
Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith
Simon Edvinsson-- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
William Lagesson -- Albert Johansson
Petr Mrazek
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Cam Talbot, Justin Holl
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Chris Tanev
Dakota Mermis -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (upper body), David Kampf (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Mrazek is likely to start and return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. ... Defensemen McCabe and Ekman-Larsson each took part in Toronto's morning skate but will not play; McCabe will miss his seventh straight game and Ekman-Larsson his fourth, but coach Craig Berube said he is confident each will be ready for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators.