Red Wings at Lightning 

RED WINGS (36-30-8) at LIGHTNING (41-25-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSSUN

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno -- Austin Czarnik -- Robby Fabbri

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren, Daniel Sprong, Olli Maatta

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Kyle Konin

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Haydn Fleury, Conor Sheary, Austin Watson

Injured: Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

Walman is back in the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ...The Red Wings sent forward Zach Aston-Reese back to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. ... Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the injury to Johansson, a goalie, isn't serious, but it may force Konin, the local emergency goalie, to serve as the backup. Konin was last in an NHL uniform Dec. 2, 2021, when the St. Louis Blues needed him to serve as emergency backup against the Lightning after Jordan Binnington entered COVID-19 protocol the day of the game.