Red Wings at Lightning 

RED WINGS (36-30-8) at LIGHTNING (41-25-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSSUN
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno -- Austin Czarnik -- Robby Fabbri
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren, Daniel Sprong, Olli Maatta
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Kyle Konin
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Haydn Fleury, Conor Sheary, Austin Watson
Injured: Jonas Johansson (lower body)
Status report
Walman is back in the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ...The Red Wings sent forward Zach Aston-Reese back to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. ... Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the injury to Johansson, a goalie, isn't serious, but it may force Konin, the local emergency goalie, to serve as the backup. Konin was last in an NHL uniform Dec. 2, 2021, when the St. Louis Blues needed him to serve as emergency backup against the Lightning after Jordan Binnington entered COVID-19 protocol the day of the game.