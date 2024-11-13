Red Wings at Penguins projected lineups

RED WINGS (6-7-1) at PENGUINS (6-9-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, TNT

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Poulin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

Lyon will not play Wednesday but could return in one of the final three games of a four-game road trip, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after practice Tuesday; The goalie last played Oct. 30, allowing six goals on 29 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. ... Jarry will be active for the first time since being recalled Saturday from a conditioning assignment with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Poulin could make his season debut after forward Lars Eller was traded to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

