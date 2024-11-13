Red Wings at Penguins projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Albert Johansson
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Poulin -- Valtteri Puustinen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Joel Blomqvist
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion)
Status report
Lyon will not play Wednesday but could return in one of the final three games of a four-game road trip, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after practice Tuesday; The goalie last played Oct. 30, allowing six goals on 29 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. ... Jarry will be active for the first time since being recalled Saturday from a conditioning assignment with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Poulin could make his season debut after forward Lars Eller was traded to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.