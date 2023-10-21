Red Wings defeat Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa

Latest News

NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Recap: Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators 10.21.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game, 5-2 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Joe Veleno scored twice, Shayne Gostisbehere and David Perron each had a goal and an assist, and Ville Husso made 35 saves for Detroit (4-1-0), which was 3-for-5 on the power play.

Alex DeBrincat had one shot in 16:22 of ice time in his return to Ottawa. The Senators traded the forward to the Red Wings on July 9 for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman prospect Donovan Sebrango and two picks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 18 saves for Ottawa (3-2-0), which had won three straight.

Sanderson one-timed a pass from Brady Tkachuk from the point on the power play to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at 16:54 of the first period before the Red Wings scored the next five goals.

Gostisbehere tied it 1-1 at 18:15 when he one-timed a centering pass from Larkin in the slot on the power play. Each extended his point streak to five games on the goal.

Veleno gave Detroit a 2-1 lead at 4:18 of the second when he scored off a no-look, behind-back pass from Christian Fischer from behind the goal line.

Perron took a centering pass from Larkin in the right slot and beat Korpisalo with a quick shot on the power play to make it 3-1 at 14:54.

Larkin made it 4-1 at 28 seconds of the third period with a wrist shot from the slot on the power play.

Detroit extended the lead to 5-1 at 7:23 when Veleno took a cross-ice pass from Daniel Sprong on the rush and scored short side on Korpisalo. It was Veleno's first two-goal game in the NHL.

Greig scored on a wrist shot at 8:49 for the 5-2 final.