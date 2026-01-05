Red Wings at Senators projected lineups

RED WINGS (24-15-4) at SENATORS (20-15-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Elmer Soderblom

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Emmitt Finnie -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Nate Danielson, John Leonard

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Soderblom could play after being a healthy scratch the past four games. He skated at first-line left wing in practice Sunday. ... Danielson, a 21-year-old rookie forward, could be scratched after going without a point in 11 games since Dec. 13. ... Leonard, a forward, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Eller, a forward, participated in the Senators’ morning skate, joining the group for the first time since breaking his foot against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 11, but will miss an 11th straight game, Ottawa coach Travis Green said.