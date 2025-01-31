Lyon makes 45 saves, Red Wings defeat Oilers in shootout

Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in the second period then had the deciding goal in the shootout for the Red Wings (25-21-5), who won their fourth consecutive game.

The Red Wings came back from trailing 2-0 in the first period for the second game in a row after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Monday.

Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner scored for the Oilers (32-15-4), whose three-game winning streak ended. Stuart Skinner made 32 saves.

Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead 1-0 on the power play at 6:49 of the first period, sending a shot from the right dot under Lyon’s glove. Evan Bouchard passed to Draisaitl from the point that hit the stick of Larkin, sending the puck bouncing past Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot, who fanned on a clearing attempt on its way to Draisaitl for his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season.

Jeff Skinner made it 2-0 at 10:29, with Zach Hyman sliding him the rebound off a shot by Adam Henrique off the rush and pushing the puck past a prone Lyon.

Edmonton outshot Detroit 15-7 through the first 20 minutes.

Michael Rasmussen made it 2-1 at 9:59 of the second period, tipping a wrist shot by Jonatan Berggren past Stuart Skinner’s glove.

Larkin tied it 2-2 at 11:47, getting sprung on a breakaway on a pass off the boards by Marco Kasper and sending the puck through Stuart Skinner’s legs. As he was shooting, Larkin’s stick was bumped by Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson.