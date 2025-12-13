Red Wings at Blackhawks projected lineups

RED WINGS (17-12-3) at BLACKHAWKS (13-12-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom -- Nate Danielson -- Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen
Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Erik Gustafsson -- Travis Hamonic
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Simon Edvinsson
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Lardis -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Dominic Toninato
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Bedard, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury late in the game and will not play. "He's undergoing further evaluation, so we'll know more in the next couple of days," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. Lardis, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday, and is expected to make his NHL debut.