Red Wings at Blackhawks projected lineups

RED WINGS (17-12-3) at BLACKHAWKS (13-12-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom -- Nate Danielson -- Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Erik Gustafsson -- Travis Hamonic

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Simon Edvinsson

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Lardis -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Dominic Toninato

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Bedard, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury late in the game and will not play. "He's undergoing further evaluation, so we'll know more in the next couple of days," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. Lardis, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday, and is expected to make his NHL debut.