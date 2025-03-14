Red Wings at Hurricanes projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Craig Smith
Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte -- Dominik Shine
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Petr Mrazek
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
Mrazek will make his second straight start after he made 23 saves in a 7-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Svechnikov, a forward, did not practice Thursday and could miss his second consecutive game. … Orlov returned to practice Thursday and be back in the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
Red Wings projected lineup
Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Craig Smith
Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte -- Dominik Shine
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Petr Mrazek
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
Mrazek will make his second straight start after he made 23 saves in a 7-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Svechnikov, a forward, did not practice Thursday and could miss his second consecutive game. … Orlov returned to practice Thursday and be back in the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.