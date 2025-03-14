Red Wings at Hurricanes projected lineups

Red Wings projected lineup

Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Craig Smith

Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte -- Dominik Shine

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Petr Mrazek

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

Mrazek will make his second straight start after he made 23 saves in a 7-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Svechnikov, a forward, did not practice Thursday and could miss his second consecutive game. … Orlov returned to practice Thursday and be back in the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.