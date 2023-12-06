Larkin scores twice, Red Wings hold off Sabres

Fabbri has 2 points, Lyon makes 29 saves for Detroit, which has won 6 of 7

Recap: Red Wings at Sabres 12.5.23

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Dylan Larkin had two goals, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (14-7-3), who have won six of their past seven games. Alex Lyon made 29 saves.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and Eric Comrie made 22 saves for the Sabres (10-14-2), who have lost four straight and five of their past six.

Larkin put Detroit up 1-0 at 3:40 of the first period, collecting a loose puck in the slot and shooting past Comrie on the glove side. 

Fabbri knocked a bouncing puck over Comrie from in front to make it 2-0 at 8:25.

Moritz Seider extended the lead to 3-0 with a one-timer from the point on the power play at 5:43 of the second period. 

Michael Rasmussen got between the Buffalo defensemen and scored five-hole on a breakaway to push it to 4-0 at 13:55.

Rasmus Dahlin’s point shot on the power play cut it to 4-1 at 18:57.

Casey Mittelstadt narrowed it to 4-2 at 8:20, scoring short side from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Skinner, and Skinner took a puck off the boards and deked to his backhand on the power play to pull the Sabres to within 4-3 at 11:37.  

Larkin scored a short-handed goal into an empty net at 19:14 for the 5-3 final.

