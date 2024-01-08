Rasmussen's late goal lifts Red Wings past Ducks

Breaks tie with 1:07 remaining for Detroit, which sweeps California road trip

Recap: Red Wings at Ducks 1.7.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Michael Rasmussen scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:07 left in the third period for the Detroit Red Wings in a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

Moritz Seider's shot from above the right circle redirected into the net off his left skate.

Dylan Larkin and Joe Veleno also scored, and Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Red Wings (20-16-4), who swept their three-game California road trip.

Trevor Zegras scored two goals, and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (13-25-1), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1) and went 1-6-1 on a seven-game homestand.

Zegras scored 20 seconds into the game to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. He redirected in a point shot from Troy Terry, who returned after missing the previous three games with an upper-body injury.

The Red Wings were called for icing four times in the first six minutes and did not get a shot on goal until 9:58 of the first period while on a power play. However, Larkin scored on the same man-advantage with a one-timer from the slot to tie it 1-1 at 11:10.

Veleno gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 2:20 of the second period on a wraparound. Play did not immediately stop following the goal, but after Dostal covered the puck, the play was reviewed and it was determined that the puck had crossed the goal line.

The Ducks were unable to capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play that lasted for 1:25 later in the second period. They finished the game 0-for-4 with the man-advantage.

Zegras tied it 2-2 at 3:55 of the third period, roofing a shot from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Cam Fowler.

Latest News

Winnipeg Jets Arizona Coyotes game recap January 7

Jets defeat Coyotes for 6th straight win
NHL National TV Broadcasts January 8-14

19 games to be nationally televised this week
Rookie Watch Blackhawks NHL games played by first-year players leader

Rookie Watch: Blackhawks lead NHL in games played by 1st-year players
Chicago Blackhawks encouraged by win in 1st game without Connor Bedard

Blackhawks encouraged by win in 1st game without Bedard
Calgary Flames Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 7

Blackhawks defeat Flames in 1st game without injured Bedard
Pittsburgh Penguins Junior Starter micd up

5-year-old’s cute moments captured before serving as Penguins Junior Starter
Los Angeles Kings Washington Capitals game recap January 7

Carlson’s late goal lifts Capitals past Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin has assist in Capitals win against Kings
Halifax Mooseheads Timbits youth hockey entrance

Youth hockey players take ice for QMJHL's Mooseheads to cutest results
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Fleury goes full split for glove save, also makes amazing diving effort
Crosby flying All-Star under radar, Marchand says

Crosby ‘not getting credit he deserves right now,’ Marchand says
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 7 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 7
Connor Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues

Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues 
NHL On Tap news and notes January 7

NHL On Tap: Jets visit Coyotes, seeking 6th straight win
Morning Skate for January 7

Morning Skate for January 7
Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers game recap January 6

Hyman scores hat trick, Oilers defeat Senators for 7th straight win