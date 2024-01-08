Rasmussen's late goal lifts Red Wings past Ducks

Moritz Seider's shot from above the right circle redirected into the net off his left skate.

Dylan Larkin and Joe Veleno also scored, and Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Red Wings (20-16-4), who swept their three-game California road trip.

Trevor Zegras scored two goals, and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (13-25-1), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1) and went 1-6-1 on a seven-game homestand.

Zegras scored 20 seconds into the game to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. He redirected in a point shot from Troy Terry, who returned after missing the previous three games with an upper-body injury.

The Red Wings were called for icing four times in the first six minutes and did not get a shot on goal until 9:58 of the first period while on a power play. However, Larkin scored on the same man-advantage with a one-timer from the slot to tie it 1-1 at 11:10.

Veleno gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 2:20 of the second period on a wraparound. Play did not immediately stop following the goal, but after Dostal covered the puck, the play was reviewed and it was determined that the puck had crossed the goal line.

The Ducks were unable to capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play that lasted for 1:25 later in the second period. They finished the game 0-for-4 with the man-advantage.

Zegras tied it 2-2 at 3:55 of the third period, roofing a shot from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Cam Fowler.