Brassard retires from NHL after 16 seasons

Derick Brassard announced his retirement from the NHL on Sunday after 16 seasons.

The 36-year-old forward last played during the 2022-23 season, when he had 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 62 games for the Ottawa Senators and was their nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 6 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Brassard had 545 points (215 goals, 330 assists) in 1,013 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and the Edmonton Oilers, and 68 points (25 goals, 43 assists) in 118 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Brassard helped the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, when they lost to the Los Angeles Kings. He had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 23 games that postseason.