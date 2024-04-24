Quinn fired as Sharks coach, no replacement named

David Quinn was fired as coach of the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. No replacement was named.

The Sharks (19-54-9) finished last in the NHL and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. They were eliminated from contention when the Vegas Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime against the Seattle Kraken on March 12 after San Jose lost 3-2 at the Philadelphia Flyers.

"After going through our end of the season process of internal meetings and evaluating where our team is at and where we want our group to go, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at the head coach position,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “David is a good coach and an even better person. I would like to personally thank him for his hard work over these past two seasons. He and his staff did an admirable job under some difficult circumstances, and I sincerely appreciate how they handled the situation.”

San Jose's season ended with 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on April 18, three days after losing 9-2 at the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks allowed at least seven goals 10 times and 10 goals twice. They started 0-10-1, second worst in NHL history after the New York Rangers in 1943-44 (0-14, one tie).

Grier said the Sharks record and performance was not a major reason for the decision.

"It didn't factor in too much," Grier said. "It was something I was aware of. But at the same time, going into the season, I kind of knew what the roster was and wasn't expecting us to be a playoff team. This season [went] a little worse than expected, but it's not all performance-related."