Stars at Jets

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (12-5-2) at JETS (12-6-2)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSWX

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ty Dellandrea

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Status report

Smith will return after missing two games because of illness; Dellandrea, a forward, will come out. ...  Oettinger will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Vilardi skated in a regular jersey Tuesday, but will miss his 18th straight game; the center, who skated in a new knee brace, could return against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, Jets coach Bowness said. ... Hellebuyck will start for the sixth time in eight games. ... Winnipeg loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

