Stars at Jets

STARS (12-5-2) at JETS (12-6-2)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSWX
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ty Dellandrea
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)
Status report
Smith will return after missing two games because of illness; Dellandrea, a forward, will come out. ... Oettinger will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Vilardi skated in a regular jersey Tuesday, but will miss his 18th straight game; the center, who skated in a new knee brace, could return against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, Jets coach Bowness said. ... Hellebuyck will start for the sixth time in eight games. ... Winnipeg loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.