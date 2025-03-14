Stars at Jets projected lineups

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Roope Hintz (face), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (illness)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body)

Status report

Smith will enter the lineup for Bichsel, a defenseman. ... Pionk is week to week; the defenseman, who had been trying to play through his injury, had not missed a game this season and played 16:18 in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Schenn will move up to partner with Samberg, and Miller will come into the lineup on the third pair. … Ehlers said he will play after missing practice the past two days with an undisclosed injury.