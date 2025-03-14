Stars at Jets projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Roope Hintz (face), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (illness)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body)
Status report
Smith will enter the lineup for Bichsel, a defenseman. ... Pionk is week to week; the defenseman, who had been trying to play through his injury, had not missed a game this season and played 16:18 in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Schenn will move up to partner with Samberg, and Miller will come into the lineup on the third pair. … Ehlers said he will play after missing practice the past two days with an undisclosed injury.