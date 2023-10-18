LAS VEGAS – William Karlsson scored the tying goal with 2:59 remaining in the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for their fourth straight win, 3-2 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout
Forward ties it with 2:59 left in 3rd period for Vegas, which wins 4th in row
Karlsson made it 2-2 when he tipped in Kaedan Korczak’s shot past Jake Oettinger.
Korczak scored his first NHL goal, and Karlsson also had an assist for the Golden Knights, who are 4-0-0 to start the season. Adin Hill made 24 saves.
Craig Smith and Joe Pavelski scored, and Oettinger made 32 saves for the Stars (1-0-1).
Pavelski had given Dallas a 2-1 lead at 2:50 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle after a face-off win by Roope Hintz.
Smith made it 1-0 at 5:52 of the second period on a rebound in front.
Korczak scored on a wrist shot from just beyond the right circle at 13:03 for his first NHL goal to tie it 1-1.
Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the shootout for Vegas; Matt Duchene scored for Dallas.