Latest News

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Reg Fleming played big role when Chicago won Cup in 1961

Fleming learned from Shero before scoring big goal in 1961 Cup Final
Mailbag: ESPN's 'Frozen Frenzy,' Bedard media attention

GM wants Canadiens players to 'chart their own path'

Seider eager to face Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings

Seider welcomes challenge of facing Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings
State Your Case: Playoff chances for Penguins, Red Wings 

Special teams spark Wild in win against Canadiens

Wild score 3 on power play, 2 short-handed in win against Canadiens 
Sorokin makes 14 saves, Islanders stifle Coyotes in shutout

Couturier scores 1st goal in 22 months, Flyers shut out Canucks  

NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid goes to knee, spins, scores

Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout

Forward ties it with 2:59 left in 3rd period for Vegas, which wins 4th in row

Recap: Stars at Golden Knights 10.17.23

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGASWilliam Karlsson scored the tying goal with 2:59 remaining in the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for their fourth straight win, 3-2 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Karlsson made it 2-2 when he tipped in Kaedan Korczak’s shot past Jake Oettinger.

Korczak scored his first NHL goal, and Karlsson also had an assist for the Golden Knights, who are 4-0-0 to start the season. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Craig Smith and Joe Pavelski scored, and Oettinger made 32 saves for the Stars (1-0-1).

Pavelski had given Dallas a 2-1 lead at 2:50 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle after a face-off win by Roope Hintz.

Smith made it 1-0 at 5:52 of the second period on a rebound in front.

Korczak scored on a wrist shot from just beyond the right circle at 13:03 for his first NHL goal to tie it 1-1.

Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the shootout for Vegas; Matt Duchene scored for Dallas.