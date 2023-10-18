Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout

Karlsson made it 2-2 when he tipped in Kaedan Korczak’s shot past Jake Oettinger.

Korczak scored his first NHL goal, and Karlsson also had an assist for the Golden Knights, who are 4-0-0 to start the season. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Craig Smith and Joe Pavelski scored, and Oettinger made 32 saves for the Stars (1-0-1).

Pavelski had given Dallas a 2-1 lead at 2:50 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle after a face-off win by Roope Hintz.

Smith made it 1-0 at 5:52 of the second period on a rebound in front.

Korczak scored on a wrist shot from just beyond the right circle at 13:03 for his first NHL goal to tie it 1-1.

Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the shootout for Vegas; Matt Duchene scored for Dallas.