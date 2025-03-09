Stars at Canucks projected lineups

STARS (41-20-2) at CANUCKS (29-22-11)

9 p.m. ET; SN, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin BlackwellThomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Roope Hintz (face), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Canucks projected lineup

Dakota Joshua -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Nils Aman

Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Hintz, who normally centers the Stars’ top line, left a 5-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday after getting hit in the face with a deflected puck midway through the second period. He was taken to a hospital for testing and his status is uncertain. Johnston took his spot for the remainder of the game and Blackwell, who hasn’t played since Feb. 25, would likely enter the lineup if Hintz can’t play. … DeSmith is expected start for Dallas after Oettinger made 22 saves Saturday. … Lankinen did not take part in practice Saturday after making 37 saves in a 3-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday but is expected to start.