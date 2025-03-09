Stars at Canucks projected lineups

STARS (41-20-2) at CANUCKS (29-22-11)
9 p.m. ET; SN, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin BlackwellThomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Roope Hintz (face), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Canucks projected lineup
Dakota Joshua -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Nils Aman
Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Hintz, who normally centers the Stars’ top line, left a 5-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday after getting hit in the face with a deflected puck midway through the second period. He was taken to a hospital for testing and his status is uncertain. Johnston took his spot for the remainder of the game and Blackwell, who hasn’t played since Feb. 25, would likely enter the lineup if Hintz can’t play. … DeSmith is expected start for Dallas after Oettinger made 22 saves Saturday. … Lankinen did not take part in practice Saturday after making 37 saves in a 3-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday but is expected to start.