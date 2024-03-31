Stars shut out Kraken, tie franchise record with 7th straight win

Adam Larsson was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for elbowing Chris Tanev 19 seconds into the third period.

“[Larsson is] an important player for us, but the other five guys are there, they’re available, and they're capable of doing the job,” Hakstol said.

Nine seconds into the power play, Pavelski pushed it to 2-0 Dallas at :28 of the third, redirecting a Hintz pass, then finding a loose puck in the slot and chipping it over Daccord.

“You have to do your job,” Pavelski said. “You have to go create a little toughness, try to stick one in the net, which we were able to do. That helps, I think big-time, and then we were very excited to see [Tanev] back on the ice.”

Hintz scored an empty-net goal at 18:43 of the third for the 3-0 final, with an assist from Johnston, the forward's 100th NHL point.

NOTES: Tanev returned after the hit from Larsson and played four shifts in the third period but did not finish the game. “We don't have an update yet,” DeBoer said. “He obviously went off, tried to come back, and he couldn't finish, so we'll see. More news probably tomorrow when we get back and evaluate him." … Pavelski’s goal was his 475th in the NHL, tying Bernie Nicholls for 55th all-time. … Oettinger got his 30th win, making him the first Stars goalie since Marty Turco (six times from 2002-03 through 2008-09) to have three consecutive 30-win seasons. … Of the Stars’ six previous seven-game winning streaks, one (March 16-28, 1980) occurred as the Minnesota North Stars. The most recent was Nov. 20-Dec. 6, 2021. ... Johnston, who turns 21 on May 14, is the third player in Stars/North Stars history to reach 100 points before age 21 (Brian Bellows, Mike Modano).