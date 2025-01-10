Stars stay hot, defeat Flyers for 6th straight win

Mavrik Bourque, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas (26-13-1), which also won its fourth straight on the road. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia (17-20-5), which lost for the fourth straight game (0-3-1). Samuel Ersson, who had missed the previous three games because of a lower-body injury, made 19 saves.

Bourque scored his first goal since Dec. 6 to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at 1:45 of the first period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Mathew Dumba.

Hintz made it 2-0 at 9:38, finishing a give-and-go with Evgenii Dadonov.

Johnston pushed the lead to 3-0 at 8:41 of the second period, finishing a 3-on-1 rush with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Frost's goal made it 3-1 at 6:47 of the third period. Travis Konecny's shot was tipped wide of the net, and Frost scored on a carom off the boards.

Heiskanen closed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 16:47. It was the defenseman's first goal since Nov. 25.