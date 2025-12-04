Video Review: DAL @ NJD – 14:49 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Double-Minor Penalty – High-Sticking

Result: Penalty call rescinded

Explanation: The play on the ice was reviewed in accordance with Rule 60.3, which states in part, *“Referees making this call shall have the option (but not the obligation) to review video of the play for the purpose of confirming (or rescinding) their original call on the ice, and, in particular, whether the stick causing the apparent injury was actually the stick of the Player being penalized.”

*The Officials initiated a video review of a double-minor high-sticking call on New Jersey’s Dougie Hamilton. It was determined that Oskar Back’s stick made contact with his own face. Therefore, the penalty to Hamilton was rescinded.

