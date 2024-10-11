Stars hold off Predators in opener to spoil Stamkos, Marchessault debuts

Marchment scores twice, Stankoven gets 3 assists for Dallas

Stars at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Mason Marchment scored twice for the Dallas Stars, who spoiled the debuts of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault for the Nashville Predators with a 4-3 win at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Stamkos and Marchessault each signed a contract with Nashville in free agency on July 1.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and Logan Stankoven had three assists for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 32 saves.

Filip Forsberg had one goal and two assists, and Marchessault had two assists for the Predators. Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals on 19 shots in his debut for Nashville with Predators goalie Juuse Saros out day to day because of a lower-body injury.

It was the season opener for each team.

Hintz gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:05 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle on a backhand pass from Stankoven.

Jason Robertson scored 19 seconds later to extend it to 2-0 with a one-timer from the slot on the rush on a pass from Hintz.

Forsberg cut it to 2-1 at 3:30 with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Marchessault.

Marchment made it 3-1 at 8:03 on a wrist shot on the power play.

Marchment’s second goal of the game pushed it to 4-1 at 18:15, scoring from the left circle.

Tommy Novak cut it to 4-2 at 4:37 of the third period on a forehand-to-backhand move on the breakaway.

Ryan O'Reilly made it 4-3 at 18:25 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Latest News

Hildeby wins NHL debut with 23 saves, Maple Leafs beat Devils

Beauvillier scores twice for Penguins in win against Red Wings

Boldy’s 3 points help Wild defeat Blue Jackets in season opener

Bills player hits Sabres drum for opener, football team makes predictions

Utah Hockey Club rallies late, defeats Islanders in OT

WATCH: Blues at Sharks

Kopitar gets natural hat trick in 3rd, Kings open with win against Sabres

Lindholm, Koepke each gets 3 points for Bruins in win against Canadiens

Ullmark makes 30 saves in debut for Senators, who open with win against Panthers

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Tkachuk brothers take pregame family photo with Brady’s newborn son

WATCH: Stars at Predators

NHL Buzz: Saros out for Predators against Stars

Marshall dies at 92, last survivor of Canadiens' 5-time Cup champion dynasty

Daccord signs 5-year, $25 million contract with Kraken

Lightning have 'a lot of concern for everybody' affected by Hurricane Milton

Gaudreaus in Blue Jackets’ thoughts ahead of season opener at Wild

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today