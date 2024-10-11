Stars hold off Predators in opener to spoil Stamkos, Marchessault debuts

Stamkos and Marchessault each signed a contract with Nashville in free agency on July 1.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and Logan Stankoven had three assists for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 32 saves.

Filip Forsberg had one goal and two assists, and Marchessault had two assists for the Predators. Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals on 19 shots in his debut for Nashville with Predators goalie Juuse Saros out day to day because of a lower-body injury.

It was the season opener for each team.

Hintz gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:05 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle on a backhand pass from Stankoven.

Jason Robertson scored 19 seconds later to extend it to 2-0 with a one-timer from the slot on the rush on a pass from Hintz.

Forsberg cut it to 2-1 at 3:30 with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Marchessault.

Marchment made it 3-1 at 8:03 on a wrist shot on the power play.

Marchment’s second goal of the game pushed it to 4-1 at 18:15, scoring from the left circle.

Tommy Novak cut it to 4-2 at 4:37 of the third period on a forehand-to-backhand move on the breakaway.

Ryan O'Reilly made it 4-3 at 18:25 with a wrist shot from the right circle.