Stars score 9, cruise past Predators for 3rd straight win

The Stars (34-14-6) scored four goals in the first period. Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Seguin each had one goal and two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves before being replaced after two periods by Scott Wedgewood, who made seven saves.

Juuse Saros made 14 saves on 18 shots before being replaced at the start of the second period by Kevin Lankinen, who made 18 saves. Cole Smith and Tommy Novak scored for the Predators (27-25-2), who have lost five of their past six (1-4-1).

Steel gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 35 seconds into the game on a shot that went through the legs of Predators defenseman Luke Schenn.

Duchene made it 2-0 at 4:27, taking a cross-ice pass from Mason Marchment on a 2-on-1.

Craig Smith pushed the lead to 3-0 at 12:31 on a one-timer of a pass by Steel, and Johnston made it 4-0 at 15:53 on a rebound in tight.

Dallas outshot Nashville 18-1 in the first period.

Miro Heiskanen made it 5-0 at 4:40 of the second off a wraparound ‘Michigan’ attempt by Johnston.

Smith got the Predators on the board 5-1 at 9:50 on a rebound off the blocker of Oettinger.

Seguin scored on the power play to make it 6-1 at 10:51.

Novak cut it to 6-2 with a backhand in tight at 11:21.

Duchene made it 7-2 with 12 seconds left in the period on a breakaway.

Dellandrea extended the lead to 8-2 with a slap shot over the near shoulder of Lankinen at 3:50 of the third period, and Johnston converted a pass to the slot by Seguin on the power play at 8:50 for the 9-2 final.

Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist left the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Jeremy Lauzon in the first period. He did not return.