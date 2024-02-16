Stars score 9, cruise past Predators for 3rd straight win

Duchene has 4 points against former team, Johnston gets 2 goals for Dallas

Recap: Stars @ Predators 2.15.24

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLEMatt Duchene had two goals and two assists, and Wyatt Johnston had two goals and one assist in an 9-2 win for the Dallas Stars against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

The Stars (34-14-6) scored four goals in the first period. Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Seguin each had one goal and two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves before being replaced after two periods by Scott Wedgewood, who made seven saves.

Juuse Saros made 14 saves on 18 shots before being replaced at the start of the second period by Kevin Lankinen, who made 18 saves. Cole Smith and Tommy Novak scored for the Predators (27-25-2), who have lost five of their past six (1-4-1).

Steel gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 35 seconds into the game on a shot that went through the legs of Predators defenseman Luke Schenn.

Duchene made it 2-0 at 4:27, taking a cross-ice pass from Mason Marchment on a 2-on-1.

Craig Smith pushed the lead to 3-0 at 12:31 on a one-timer of a pass by Steel, and Johnston made it 4-0 at 15:53 on a rebound in tight.

Dallas outshot Nashville 18-1 in the first period.

Miro Heiskanen made it 5-0 at 4:40 of the second off a wraparound ‘Michigan’ attempt by Johnston.

Smith got the Predators on the board 5-1 at 9:50 on a rebound off the blocker of Oettinger.

Seguin scored on the power play to make it 6-1 at 10:51.

Novak cut it to 6-2 with a backhand in tight at 11:21.

Duchene made it 7-2 with 12 seconds left in the period on a breakaway.

Dellandrea extended the lead to 8-2 with a slap shot over the near shoulder of Lankinen at 3:50 of the third period, and Johnston converted a pass to the slot by Seguin on the power play at 8:50 for the 9-2 final.

Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist left the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Jeremy Lauzon in the first period. He did not return.

Latest News

Fowler, Vatrano power Ducks past Senators

Beniers, Kraken send Bruins to 3rd loss in row

Neighbours, Blues defeat Oilers for 8th win in past 10 games

Wheeler helped off ice in Rangers game with lower-body injury

Kreider’s hat trick lifts Rangers past Canadiens for 6th straight win

Kucherov’s 3 points help Lightning top Avalanche

Matthews’ 5th hat trick lifts Maple Leafs to OT victory against Flyers

Stolarz makes 45 saves, Panthers shut out Sabres

Byfield scores late in 3rd, Kings edge Devils

Palmieri goes back to Jersey roots for Stadium Series with Islanders

Stadium Series at MetLife brings back outdoor memories for Islanders 

Islanders need to 'be focused' against Rangers at Stadium Series

NHL Power Player experiences All-Star Weekend

Bedard to play for Blackhawks for 1st time since Jan. 5

Guentzel expected to be out 4 weeks for Penguins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings