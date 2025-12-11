Stars at Wild projected lineups

STARS (21-5-5) at WILD (16-9-5)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Matt Duchene
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lybushkin (undisclosed)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Liam Ohgren
Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt -- Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... An undisclosed Dallas defenseman is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision; if he cannot play, Capobianco, a defenseman, would. ... Rossi skated with the team for the first time since being injured, but the forward will miss his 13th straight game; there was no updated timeline on his return. ... Zuccarello, a forward, and Middleton, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Forward Aube-Kubel and defensemen Kiersted each was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Gustavsson will make consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 4-6.