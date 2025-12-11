Stars at Wild projected lineups

STARS (21-5-5) at WILD (16-9-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Matt Duchene

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lybushkin (undisclosed)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Liam Ohgren

Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... An undisclosed Dallas defenseman is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision; if he cannot play, Capobianco, a defenseman, would. ... Rossi skated with the team for the first time since being injured, but the forward will miss his 13th straight game; there was no updated timeline on his return. ... Zuccarello, a forward, and Middleton, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Forward Aube-Kubel and defensemen Kiersted each was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Gustavsson will make consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 4-6.