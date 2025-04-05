Stars at Wild projected lineups

STARS (50-21-4) at WILD (41-29-7)
3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Evgenii Dadonov -- Oscar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Jamie Benn (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will skate before the game. ... Oettinger is expected to start after DeSmith made 35 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Benn, a forward, traveled with the team and is possible to play after missing two straight games. ... Middleton, a defenseman sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Friday and is doubtful to play. ... Crotty, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday.