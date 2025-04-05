Stars at Wild projected lineups

STARS (50-21-4) at WILD (41-29-7)

3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Evgenii Dadonov -- Oscar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Jamie Benn (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will skate before the game. ... Oettinger is expected to start after DeSmith made 35 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Benn, a forward, traveled with the team and is possible to play after missing two straight games. ... Middleton, a defenseman sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Friday and is doubtful to play. ... Crotty, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday.