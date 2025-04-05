Stars at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (50-21-4) at WILD (41-29-7)

3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Evgenii Dadonov -- Oscar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Jamie Benn (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will skate before the game. ... Oettinger is expected to start after DeSmith made 35 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Benn, a forward, traveled with the team and is possible to play after missing two straight games. ... Middleton, a defenseman sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Friday and is doubtful to play. ... Crotty, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Latest News

Canucks cruise past Ducks, move closer to Western wild-card spot

Kuemper makes 27 saves, Kings shut out Oilers

Forsberg, Senators shut out Panthers, gain in Atlantic 

Crosby gets hat trick, Penguins rally to end Stars' 7-game winning streak

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5

Devils shut out Rangers, who fail to gain in wild-card race

Draisaitl ‘out short term’ for Oilers, expected back by playoffs

NHL Buzz: Malkin returns from upper-body injury for Penguins against Stars

Lightning clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Chase 'blessed' by turnout for Puck Cancer 2nd Shift charity game

Ovechkin ‘still the same big kid’ on verge of setting NHL goals record with Capitals

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Panthers, Kings can clinch berths

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Ovechkin pursuit of Gretzky's goals record to be covered nationally

Ovechkin passes on empty-net opportunity for record-breaking goal

Carlson creates 'special moment' on Ovechkin's historic goal