Duchene feeling ‘really lucky’ with Stars entering 1,000th NHL game

DALLAS -- Matt Duchene doesn’t just use his hockey stick to score goals; he uses it to express his feelings about playing for the Dallas Stars.

Look closely at the white tape near the knob of his stick and in green marker you will see the words, “Try Texas.”

He’s not just trying, he’s thriving.

The 32-year forward has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in his first 23 games with Dallas, helping the Stars get off to a 14-7-3 start entering their game at the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN).

He will hit a career milestone Thursday when he plays his 1,000th NHL game.

"That’s a lot of games to stay healthy,” said Nathan MacKinnon, his former teammate with the Colorado Avalanche. “To be good enough to stay in the League that long is just a feat on its own. It’s not easy, it takes a lot of work to stay in the League. There are always young guys coming into the League looking to make it on their own. It’s tough. He’s taking care of himself. Worked on his game a lot to stay at the level he’s at.”

He's found the next level in his first season with Dallas.

Playing with his fourth team in the past seven seasons, Duchene has found success centering a line with veteran forwards Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment, both of whom struggled to produce consistently last season with the Stars.

“Sometimes chemistry is instant, sometimes it’s there and you’ve got to continue to work on it,” Duchene said. “I would say we’re probably somewhere in between. It’s been really fun to play with those guys. I’m really lucky to be on that line.”