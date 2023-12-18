Oettinger out week to week for Stars with lower-body injury

Goalie helped off ice against Senators on Friday; Wedgewood will start against Kraken

Jake Oettinger DAL injury status

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jake Oettinger will be out week to week for the Dallas Stars because of a lower-body injury.

The goalie was injured during the first period of the Stars' 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. He was helped off the ice and went to the dressing room at 8:03 after he appeared to be in discomfort after stretching out his right pad to stop a shot attempt.

"Had all the relevant tests and everything done, so we got some good news," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Monday. "Obviously, there is something there, but nothing long, long term. If I had to put it on a scale of terrible news to good news it was really close to much further to the good news. So I would call him shorter term. Probably still week to week, but good news on that front."

Oettinger is 11-7-2 with a 2.93 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 21 games this season.

Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger against the Senators, will start his second straight game Monday, when the Stars (17-8-4) host the Seattle Kraken (10-14-8) at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, ROOT-NW, NHLN).

Wedgewood is 6-1-2 with a 3.24 GAA and .904 save percentage in nine games this season.

The Stars recalled goalie Matt Murray from Texas of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis on Monday. The 25-year-old is 8-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 13 AHL games this season. He played three NHL games with the Stars last season.

"He's earned the right to be the first goalie to come up this year," DeBoer said. "It hasn't been just handed to him, which I think is important to [general manager] Jim [Nill] and the organization. And we'll see. We haven't penciled in any starts or anything yet. We're just kind of going game to game. We've got the luxury of no back-to-backs in the near future and Christmas break (Dec. 24-26), so we'll see how 'Wedgy' feels as we go forward."

