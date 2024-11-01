Stars at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (7-3-0) vs. PANTHERS (8-3-1)

2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal

Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

12 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith, Kyle Capobianco, Magnus Hellberg

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Patrick Giles, Chris Driedger

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (back)

Status report

The Stars will hold an optional morning skate Saturday. The Panthers will not hold a morning skate. ... Dallas coach Pete DeBoer indicated he would likely make some lineup changes after he didn’t like how the Stars played in a 6-4 loss to the Panthers in the first game of the Global Series. DeBoer did not rule out starting Oettinger in both games. … Nosek made his Panthers debut Friday after recovering from an upper-body injury he sustained during a preseason game against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 22. The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with Florida on July 1.

