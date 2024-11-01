Stars at Panthers projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith, Kyle Capobianco, Magnus Hellberg
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Patrick Giles, Chris Driedger
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (back)
Status report
The Stars will hold an optional morning skate Saturday. The Panthers will not hold a morning skate. ... Dallas coach Pete DeBoer indicated he would likely make some lineup changes after he didn’t like how the Stars played in a 6-4 loss to the Panthers in the first game of the Global Series. DeBoer did not rule out starting Oettinger in both games. … Nosek made his Panthers debut Friday after recovering from an upper-body injury he sustained during a preseason game against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 22. The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with Florida on July 1.