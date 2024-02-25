RALEIGH, N.C. – Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for the Dallas Stars, who ended their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Saturday.
Oettinger, Stars defeat Hurricanes to end 4-game skid
Goalie makes 20 saves; Aho scores again for Carolina, which had won 4 straight
Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for the Stars (35-16-8), who were 0-2-2 in their previous four. Dallas lost at the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday.
“It was a gutsy effort by us, coming off a tough game the other night,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought we had a real commitment to defend and play hard. We blocked 25 shots and got a couple timely goals. Jake was great in net.”
Sebastian Aho scored in his third straight game for the Hurricanes (34-18-5), who had won four in a row. Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves.
“We didn’t get any bounces,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They made two real nice plays on the goals, individual efforts. That was the difference. We played a great game. When you hold a team like that to 16 shots, that’s pretty good.”
Robertson gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 16:38 of the first period. After Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns blocked his shot from the slot, Robertson dove to put the rebound into an open net.
“It’s something instinctual. The puck comes back to you and you’ve got to make a play as quick as possible,” Robertson said. “You’ve got to work for your bounces. It’s nice to finally get one."
Aho tied it 1-1 at 2:16 of the second period, taking a pass from Jesper Fast in the neutral zone and scoring on a breakaway with a wrist shot over Oettinger’s glove.
Johnston gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 8:15 when he picked up the puck at center ice, skated into the offensive zone and beat Kochetkov with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
“They make you pay, definitely. We made a couple mistakes and it’s in the back of your net,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. “Trying to come back in this League is tricky. I don’t think our forwards were as on it as we have been in the past. We looked a little lethargic.”
Oettinger had gone 0-2-1 in his previous three starts and was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots against the Senators on Thursday. But the Stars held the Hurricanes to five shots in the third period to secure the win.
“It's tough. Those hurt big time. You never want to let your team down,” Oettinger said about his performance against Ottawa. “But the big kills, the blocks, the sticks, guys playing on the defensive side. We did that the whole period and the guys laid it on the line.”
NOTES: The Stars won their 19th game this season decided by one goal, the most in the NHL. … Heiskanen recorded his 55th career multipoint game, moving into a tie with Darryl Sydor for fifth-most in Stars/North Stars history amongst defensemen. … Forward Logan Stankoven had three shots in 15:20 of ice time in his NHL debut for the Stars. … The Hurricanes have held opponents to fewer than 20 shots in seven of their past 12 home games.