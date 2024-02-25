Oettinger, Stars defeat Hurricanes to end 4-game skid 

Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for the Stars (35-16-8), who were 0-2-2 in their previous four. Dallas lost at the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday.

“It was a gutsy effort by us, coming off a tough game the other night,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought we had a real commitment to defend and play hard. We blocked 25 shots and got a couple timely goals. Jake was great in net.”

Sebastian Aho scored in his third straight game for the Hurricanes (34-18-5), who had won four in a row. Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves.

“We didn’t get any bounces,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They made two real nice plays on the goals, individual efforts. That was the difference. We played a great game. When you hold a team like that to 16 shots, that’s pretty good.”