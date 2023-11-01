Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Backstrom stepping away, has 'ongoing injury situation'

Jack Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak 3 Stars of Month

Stadium Series will be 'special' for Flyers

2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation

Lukas Dostal named NHL rookie of month October 2023

Senators to forfeit 1st-round NHL draft pick

On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak to 9 games

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Hockey Fights Cancer at 25: 'Powerful initiative'

Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later

NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings

Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken

Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Stars at Flames

STARS (5-1-1) at FLAMES (2-6-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSWX

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Dryden Hunt -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Connor Zary

A.J. Greer -- Matt Coronato -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Jordan Oesterle

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Dillon Dube (undisclosed), Adam Ruzicka (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Oettinger will make his second straight start after making 22 saves in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Dube is not expected to play; the forward did not practice Tuesday because of maintenance. ... Zary, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, could make his NHL debut. ... Markstrom is expected to make his fourth consecutive start; he made 28 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday.