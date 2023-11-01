Stars at Flames
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane
Dryden Hunt -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Connor Zary
A.J. Greer -- Matt Coronato -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov -- Jordan Oesterle
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Dillon Dube (undisclosed), Adam Ruzicka (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Oettinger will make his second straight start after making 22 saves in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Dube is not expected to play; the forward did not practice Tuesday because of maintenance. ... Zary, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, could make his NHL debut. ... Markstrom is expected to make his fourth consecutive start; he made 28 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday.