Stars at Flames

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Oettinger will make his second straight start after making 22 saves in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Dube is not expected to play; the forward did not practice Tuesday because of maintenance. ... Zary, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, could make his NHL debut. ... Markstrom is expected to make his fourth consecutive start; he made 28 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday.