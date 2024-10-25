Duchene, Seguin each has 3 points to lift Stars past Bruins

Mason Marchment had two assists, and Casey DeSmith made 25 saves for Dallas (6-2-0). Jason Robertson scored in his 300th NHL game.

“There was a quiet confidence in the group,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We had no passengers tonight. I thought everyone was engaged and involved, and a real good team. Probably our best team game of the year.”

The Stars scored three power-play goals in the second period, which tied a team record for the most in a period since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993.

“It’s exciting to see some power-play goals go in,” Seguin said. “We’ve been working hard at it, probably gripping our sticks too much at it. … We’ve just been working through it, and it’s nice to see some results for the players.”