BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy scored in the ninth round of the shootout and Jeremy Swayman made 43 saves as the Boston Bruins rallied for a 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Monday.
McAvoy scores in 9th round of shootout, Bruins rally past Stars
Swayman makes 43 saves for Boston, Pastrnak gets tying goal late in 3rd period
Jesper Boqvist had a goal and an assist for Boston (33-12-11), McAvoy had two assists, and Justin Brazeau and David Pastrnak scored. Swayman made eight saves on nine attempts in the shootout as the Bruins ended a four-game skid (0-2-2).
Wyatt Johnston, Ryan Suter and Esa Lindell scored for Dallas (34-14-8), which has lost two in a row (0-0-2) after winning the previous three. Jake Oettinger made 25 saves and stopped seven of nine shots in the shootout.
Pastrnak tied the game 3-3 at 18:15. With Swayman out for an extra attacker, McAvoy passed across the zone to Pastrnak, who scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle.
Boqvist gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:01 of the first period, scoring in front off Anthony Richard’s centering pass.
Johnston tied it 1-1 at 11:14 when he redirected Thomas Harley's shot. The forward has six points (three goals, three assists) during a three-game point streak.
Suter gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 1:04 of the second period on a shot from the left face-off circle.
The Bruins tied it 2-2 28 seconds later, when Brazeau scored from in front at 1:32. It was the forward's first NHL goal in his first game. He had signed two-year, two-way contract earlier Monday.
Lindell gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 10:44 of the third period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and scoring from the right side.