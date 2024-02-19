McAvoy scores in 9th round of shootout, Bruins rally past Stars

Swayman makes 43 saves for Boston, Pastrnak gets tying goal late in 3rd period

Recap: Dallas Stars @ Boston Bruins 2.19.24

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy scored in the ninth round of the shootout and Jeremy Swayman made 43 saves as the Boston Bruins rallied for a 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Monday.

Jesper Boqvist had a goal and an assist for Boston (33-12-11), McAvoy had two assists, and Justin Brazeau and David Pastrnak scored. Swayman made eight saves on nine attempts in the shootout as the Bruins ended a four-game skid (0-2-2).

Wyatt Johnston, Ryan Suter and Esa Lindell scored for Dallas (34-14-8), which has lost two in a row (0-0-2) after winning the previous three. Jake Oettinger made 25 saves and stopped seven of nine shots in the shootout.

Pastrnak tied the game 3-3 at 18:15. With Swayman out for an extra attacker, McAvoy passed across the zone to Pastrnak, who scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle.

Boqvist gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:01 of the first period, scoring in front off Anthony Richard’s centering pass.

Johnston tied it 1-1 at 11:14 when he redirected Thomas Harley's shot. The forward has six points (three goals, three assists) during a three-game point streak.

Suter gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 1:04 of the second period on a shot from the left face-off circle.

The Bruins tied it 2-2 28 seconds later, when Brazeau scored from in front at 1:32. It was the forward's first NHL goal in his first game. He had signed two-year, two-way contract earlier Monday.

Lindell gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 10:44 of the third period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and scoring from the right side.

