Zary to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Forward facing discipline for elbowing/roughing against Vancouver defenseman Pettersson

Zary_Flames_up-close-view

© Gerry Thomas/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Zary will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

The Calgary Flames forward is facing discipline for elbowing and roughing against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 11:23 of the first period in the Canucks' 4-3 shootout win at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Pettersson left the game after the first period and did not return.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: elbowing/roughing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

