McDavid taking fast track to 1,000 points with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid has attained milestones at an impressive rate since entering the NHL in 2015-16.

The Edmonton Oilers center collects offensive markers like someone gathering orange cones after a practice.

Heading into the Oilers’ game against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO), McDavid is one point from attaining perhaps his most significant marker: 1,000 points. He has 999 points (340 goals, 659 assists) in 658 NHL games, and of the 98 players who have reached the 1,000-point plateau, only Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656) have done it faster.

“He hits milestones all the time, but I think this one obviously is a special one,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said Wednesday. “Not many people get there and he’s able to potentially do it the fourth quickest, which is pretty incredible considering the incredible players that have played. But to him, it’s another game and I think to everybody, all the hockey fans in the world, it’s pretty astonishing and he’s still a pretty young guy and has a lot of hockey left.”

McDavid is on the verge of reaching 1,000 points faster than Jari Kurri (716), Guy Lafleur (720), Bryan Trottier (726), Denis Savard (727), Steve Yzerman (737), Marcel Dionne (740) and Phil Esposito (745), among other members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

It’s elite company for an elite player who entered the League heralded as a generational talent and has lived up to all the expectations, and more.

“There are little milestones along the way: the 300 club, the 400 club, the 500 club, all those things, they’re like little treasures,” Trottier said. “Then you get to 1,000, 1,100, 1,300, 1,400, they are bigger treasures.”

The biggest treasure for McDavid would be the Stanley Cup, which has eluded him. He came close last season, leading the Oilers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before they lost 2-1 to the Florida Panthers.

McDavid was still named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was the most recent award for the No. 1 selection in the 2015 NHL Draft.

So far, the 27-year-old has won the Art Ross Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL’s points leader, five times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023); the Ted Lindsay Award, voted annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association, four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023); the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP three times (2017, 2021, 2023); and the Rocket Richard Trophy, which goes the League’s leading goal-scorer, in 2023.

“I don’t think there’s been a player like him before,” Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl said. “I don’t think there’s [been] a player that can create out of nothing, ever in hockey. You get into 1,000 at his age and how few games he’s played, it’s mind-blowing at times to see him break all of these records.

“But there’s a lot of work that goes into it for him and a lot of people don’t see. We’re very fortunate we get to watch him and see him every day and see how much he cares about the game of hockey, how much he cares about himself. I’m very fortunate to be able to learn from him and watch him do his thing. It’s just fun to watch, it really is.”