McDavid producing for Oilers despite 10-game goal drought

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had some good news for NHL goalies Monday morning.
"I've decided I'm just going to see how many assists I can get," McDavid said. "That's the focus. I'm not going to shoot the puck anymore, not going to score any more goals."
Of course, the Edmonton Oilers center was joking. At the time, he had gone nine games without a goal, a streak that hit double digits in a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings later Monday.
But he did have two assists and has 23 assists in those 10 games. With 70 assists through 54 games, he's on pace for 103, which would make him the first player to have at least 100 in a season since Wayne Gretzky had 122 for the Kings in 1990-91.
Based on his history, the odds of McDavid scoring are good when the Oilers host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, TVAS, SN). The 10 games equal the longest stretch McDavid has gone without a goal since entering the League as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.
"No, obviously I want to score, I want to produce and I want to help this team any way I can. Scoring goals is part of that," McDavid said. "I've gone through stretches when I haven't scored and still been productive."
Despite his recent goal drought, McDavid is still having an outstanding offensive season with 91 points (21 goals, 70 assists) in 54 games.
With his assist on Zach Hyman's first-period goal against the Kings, McDavid hit the 90-point mark for the eighth consecutive season, joining an exclusive group, which includes Gretzky (13 seasons), Mike Bossy (nine), and Jari Kurri, Dale Hawerchuk and Marcel Dionne (eight each).
He also became the sixth player in NHL history to have at least 70 assists in four straight seasons, joining Gretzky (13), Bobby Orr (six), Adam Oates (five), Peter Stastny (four) and Guy Lafleur (four). McDavid became the fastest player to 70 assists in a season since Mario Lemieux hit the mark in 50 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96.