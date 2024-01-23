Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak

Werenski, Jenner only remaining players from Columbus team that won 16 straight in 2016-17

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski, who was part of the Columbus Blue Jackets' 16-game winning streak in 2016-17, said he and his teammates are inspired to try to end the Edmonton Oilers' 13-game run at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH).

“They have some of the best players in the world on that team but I think that's the motivation for our group to end the winning streak,” Werenski said Sunday.

The Blue Jackets' streak, from Nov. 29, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017, ranks as the second-longest in NHL history, behind the 17 consecutive wins by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1992-93 season.

The Oilers have won 13 in row for the longest winning streak by a Canada-based team in League annals.

An Edmonton victory would extend its winning streak to 14 and tie for the fifth-longest in NHL history with the Boston Bruins (1929-30) and Washington Capitals (2009-10). The New York Islanders (1981-82) and Penguins (2012-13) each had 15-game winning streaks.

“It's impressive what the Oilers are doing,” Werenski said.

The defenseman has missed nine games since Dec. 29 with an ankle injury and will not play Tuesday, leaving captain Boone Jenner as the lone Columbus player on the ice from the 2016-17 team.

“Me and Boone we’re talking about it this morning when I came to the rink,” Werenski said. “We obviously went through it here my first year and when you're playing like that you feel like you're never going to lose a game again, so it's going to be a tough game for sure.”

SEA@EDM: Draisaitl fires a loose puck off the goalie and in for a PPG

During their streak, the Blue Jackets won once in overtime and twice in shootouts under then-coach John Tortorella, now coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

“A lot of things have to go your way,” Werenski said. “I think 'Torts' always said it best when we were going through that winning streak: You’re probably not playing good enough to win 16 in a row and when we were on a nine-game losing streak this year, we probably weren't playing bad enough to lose nine games in a row. It's kind of crazy how that works.

“[The Oilers] are playing well, but a lot of is it's going their way too.”

A highlight during Columbus' run was putting its 14-game streak on the line on New Year’s Eve 2016 at the Minnesota Wild, who had 12 consecutive wins.

It was the first time teams played each other while having winning streaks of at least 12 games in the history of the NHL, National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. The Blue Jackets won 4-2.

Columbus won its 16th straight with a 3-1 win -- against Edmonton -- at home Jan. 3.

Two nights later, the Blue Jackets lost 5-0 at the Capitals to fall one win short of tying the Penguins' NHL record, set from March 9 to April 10, 1993.

Columbus finished 50-24-8 for a team record 108 points and third place in the Metropolitan Division that season, but lost to Pittsburgh in five games of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

