Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski, who was part of the Columbus Blue Jackets' 16-game winning streak in 2016-17, said he and his teammates are inspired to try to end the Edmonton Oilers' 13-game run at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH).

“They have some of the best players in the world on that team but I think that's the motivation for our group to end the winning streak,” Werenski said Sunday.

The Blue Jackets' streak, from Nov. 29, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017, ranks as the second-longest in NHL history, behind the 17 consecutive wins by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1992-93 season.

The Oilers have won 13 in row for the longest winning streak by a Canada-based team in League annals.

An Edmonton victory would extend its winning streak to 14 and tie for the fifth-longest in NHL history with the Boston Bruins (1929-30) and Washington Capitals (2009-10). The New York Islanders (1981-82) and Penguins (2012-13) each had 15-game winning streaks.

“It's impressive what the Oilers are doing,” Werenski said.

The defenseman has missed nine games since Dec. 29 with an ankle injury and will not play Tuesday, leaving captain Boone Jenner as the lone Columbus player on the ice from the 2016-17 team.

“Me and Boone we’re talking about it this morning when I came to the rink,” Werenski said. “We obviously went through it here my first year and when you're playing like that you feel like you're never going to lose a game again, so it's going to be a tough game for sure.”