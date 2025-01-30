Blue Jackets at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (24-19-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-15-5)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Jake Christensen -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Raphael Lavoie -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Cal Burke

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

Sillinger will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Burke was recalled from from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... The Golden Knights assigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson on Thursday. … Pearson moves down to the fourth line and Lavoie moves to the third.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche-Hurricanes trade discussed on 'Unscripted' podcast

Grubauer clears waivers, assigned to AHL by Kraken

Hockey Innovation Competition helping NHL grow game

Crosby named Team Canada captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL Buzz: Klingberg to make Oilers debut against Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Matthews named Team USA captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Heiskanen week to week for Stars, also out for 4 Nations Face-Off

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Western Conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase when Capitals visit Senators

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Edmonton Oilers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Tortorella playing mentor to young coaches as he hits 1,600 games

Hedman says being Sweden captain 'a dream come true'

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Barkov named Team Finland captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' brings fans closer to games