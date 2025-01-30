Blue Jackets at Golden Knights projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (24-19-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-15-5)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christensen -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Raphael Lavoie -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Cal Burke
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
Sillinger will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Burke was recalled from from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... The Golden Knights assigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson on Thursday. … Pearson moves down to the fourth line and Lavoie moves to the third.