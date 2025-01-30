Blue Jackets at Golden Knights projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (24-19-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-15-5)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Jake Christensen -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Raphael Lavoie -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Cal Burke

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

Sillinger will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Burke was recalled from from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... The Golden Knights assigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson on Thursday. … Pearson moves down to the fourth line and Lavoie moves to the third.