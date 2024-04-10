Stamkos has hat trick, 4 points in Lightning win against Blue Jackets

Extends goal streak to 6 for Tampa Bay, which is 11-2-1 in past 14 games

Recap: Blue Jackets at Lightning 4.9.24

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos had a hat trick and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

It was the second hat trick this season for Stamkos, who extended his goal streak to six games (10 goals).

Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves for the Lightning (44-27-7), who are 11-2-1 in their past 14 games. Nikita Kucherov had three assists, his fourth straight three-point game.

Tampa Bay currently holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and is six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division.

Kirill Marchenko scored twice for the Blue Jackets (26-41-12), who have lost three of four. Jet Greaves made 28 saves.

Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 16:31 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a spinning cross-ice pass from Kucherov.

Marchenko tied it 1-1 at 19:17 with a shot from the edge of the left circle that deflected off of Vasilevskiy's glove and into the net.

Marchenko then gave Columbus a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 7:13 of the second period. He skated through the neutral zone and into the high slot before beating Vasilevskiy glove side again with a wrist shot.

Stamkos tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 14:17, scoring with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off another pass from Kucherov.

Cirelli put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 at 5:40 of the third period when he buried the rebound of Brandon Hagel's shot with his backhand.

Stamkos scored 16 seconds later with a one-timer from the high slot to make it 4-2. He then completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:57 for the 5-2 final.

