Merzlikins makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets blank Blues

Bannister said the turnover before the goal against was a collection of mistakes by the Blues.

"The entry. We had guys pulling up when we should have been driving to the net to open up the plays that were coming late, and it would have opened up,” Bannister said. “But for some reason, we decided to pull up just inside the blue line instead of finishing routes to the net."

Merzlikins made his best save of the game moments before the goal at 1:18 of the third period when he kicked out his right pad on a rebound in front.

“Elvis was solid, made a key save, an unbelievable save at the key time,” Vincent said.

The Blue Jackets appeared to take a 1-0 lead at 18:15 of the second period when officials ruled Boone Jenner’s shot a goal, but it was quickly overturned after a review showed the puck hit the post.

"I think they competed hard, clogged up the middle a lot," St. Louis forward Brandon Saad said. "We were playing too much perimeter hockey. They did a good job checking. We obviously didn't have our best game."

NOTES: Merzlikins became the fifth goaltender in Blue Jackets history with at least 10 shutouts. … Columbus forward Adam Fantilli, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, missed his first game of the season with a left leg laceration sustained from a skate during a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Fantilli will be re-evaluated by the Blue Jackets when the team arrives home on Wednesday. … Voronkov scored his 12th goal of the season and tied Fantilli for the third most by a rookie this season, trailing only Connor Bedard (15) and Marco Rossi (13). … Werenski (193) passed Nick Foligno (102) for the third most assists in Blue Jackets history.