Blue Jackets at Penguins projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (31-28-9) at PENGUINS (28-32-10)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakov
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson -- Damon Severson
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Elvis Merzlikins
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Jake Christensen (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Connor Dewar -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Bokondji Imama
Kris Letang -- Conor Timmins
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body), Emil Bemstrom (undisclosed)
Status report
Greaves was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday after Merzlikins made 27 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. ... Nedeljkovic will start after backing up Jarry the previous five games. ... Letang, who usually plays on the right side, moved to the left on the top defense pair during practice Thursday; Timmins joined him, elevating from the third pair and bumping Kolyachonok.