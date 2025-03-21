Blue Jackets at Penguins projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (31-28-9) at PENGUINS (28-32-10)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakov

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Elvis Merzlikins

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Jake Christensen (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Connor Dewar -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Bokondji Imama

Kris Letang -- Conor Timmins

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body), Emil Bemstrom (undisclosed)

Status report

Greaves was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday after Merzlikins made 27 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. ... Nedeljkovic will start after backing up Jarry the previous five games. ... Letang, who usually plays on the right side, moved to the left on the top defense pair during practice Thursday; Timmins joined him, elevating from the third pair and bumping Kolyachonok.