Situation Room Initiated Challenge: CBJ @ NYI – 19:50 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal NY Islanders

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that New York’s Kyle Palmieri impaired Elvis Merzlikins’ ability to play his position in the crease prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

