Blue Jackets at Islanders projected lineups

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

Danforth was activated off injured reserve and will play after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury. …Labanc, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Romanov will be a game-time decision but is expected to play after missing practice Sunday because of maintenance. …Fasching took part in the morning skate for the first time since being injured during a 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 5, but the forward still is on injured reserve.