Blue Jackets at Islanders projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
Danforth was activated off injured reserve and will play after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury. …Labanc, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Romanov will be a game-time decision but is expected to play after missing practice Sunday because of maintenance. …Fasching took part in the morning skate for the first time since being injured during a 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 5, but the forward still is on injured reserve.