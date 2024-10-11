Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ MIN – 10:24 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Columbus

Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus’ James van Riemsdyk made contact with goaltender Filip Gustavsson’s pad that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

