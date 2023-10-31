Latest News

Duchene scores 1st for Stars in win against Blue Jackets

Breaks tie in 3rd for Dallas; Severson gets 1st goal for Columbus

Recap: Blue Jackets at Stars 10.30.23

By Taylor Baird
@taylordbaird NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Matt Duchene scored his first goal with the Dallas Stars in the third period in a 5-3 win against at American Airlines Center on Monday.

Duchene, who signed with the Stars as a free agent on July 1, gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 2:49 of the third on a rebound from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov each had a goal and an assist for Dallas (5-1-1). Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Dmitri Voronkov scored his first NHL goal and Damon Severson scored for Columbus (3-4-2), which has lost four in a row. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

Thomas Harley gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 27 seconds into the first period when he finished off a 2-on-1 pass from Jason Robertson.

Voronkov tied it 1-1 at 4:37 when he drove to the front of the net.

Severson gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 13:41 on a one-timer from the left face-off circle. It was his first goal with Columbus after being traded from the New Jersey Devils on June 9.

Hintz tied it 2-2 at 5:52 in the second period when he tipped a Robertson shot from the point. Hintz set a Dallas record for the fewest games (318) needed to reach 250 points (120 goals and 131 assists). 

After Duchene gave Dallas the lead, Dadonov made it 4-2 at 12:39 when his shot from the right face-off dot hit the top corner of the net over Merzlikins’ shoulder.

Johnston scored into an empty net to make it 5-3 at 16:21. Sean Kuraly cut the lead to 5-3 at 17:08 when the puck rebounded off the boards behind the net and found him open on the back door.