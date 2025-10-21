Blue Jackets at Stars projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (2-3-0) at STARS (3-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Tyler Seguin -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will use the same forward lines and defense pairs from their 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday; he sustained the injury Oct. 16. … Duchene, a forward, will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14; he was able to play 15:51 on Saturday, a 3-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues.

