Blue Jackets at Stars projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (2-3-0) at STARS (3-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Tyler Seguin -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will use the same forward lines and defense pairs from their 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday; he sustained the injury Oct. 16. … Duchene, a forward, will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14; he was able to play 15:51 on Saturday, a 3-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues.